Derek ‘Deco’ Ferguson fled the country after detectives sought to question him about the murder of Thomas Cameron in Auchinairn Road in Bishopbriggs on June 28, 2007. Mr Cameron was shot in the chest in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern, allegedly over a drug debt.

Ferguson has also been linked to the murder of enforcer Billy Bates, whose partly decomposed body was stuffed in an oil drum in the River Clyde, near the Erskine Bridge, just a few weeks later. It is thought Bates may have lured the barman out to meet Ferguson before he was murdered, and that Bates had subsequently wanted to turn himself in to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police now believe Ferguson is based among criminal associates in Spain and say it is likely he is no longer known by his original name and may not be speaking with a Scottish accent.

One image (left) shows what Ferguson looked like and two further images (centre and right) show what Ferguson may look like now. Pictures: Police Scotland

Previous reports have suggested Ferguson had plastic surgery on a missing part of his left ear to help mask his identity, although one trait that will make him stand out is his height - he is only 5ft 2ins.

Crimestoppers is marking the 14th anniversary of Mr Cameron’s death with a £5,000 reward for anyone who contacts them anonymously with information which helps lead to the arrest of Ferguson.

Ferguson features on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list and is part of the multi-agency Operation Captura fugitives hunt. Investigating officers have also released images showing what Ferguson may look like now.

Detective Superintendent John Wyllie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of Ferguson’s whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him.

“Since 2007, we have carried out extensive enquiries and I am certain that the commitment and tenacity of our officers and our partner agencies will result in Ferguson being found.

“If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how basic it might seem, may be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our enquiries, please just share it with us.

“If you don’t want to talk to my investigation team, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously as they are also offering a substantial reward for any information which leads to Ferguson’s arrest.

“If you have any information, please do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.