Private hire driver abducted, beaten and robbed in West Lothian

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the abduction, assault and robbery of a private hire driver in West Lothian.

A man and a woman were due to appear in Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the alleged incident which took place between approximately 4pm and 5.20pm on Friday, 9 August in the Whitburn area.

The incident occurred in the Whitburn area. Picture: Google Street View

A mobile phone was stolen from a private hire driver in his silver Seat Toledo on Main Street in East Whitburn. The 55-year-old was also punched to the face before handing over a small sum of money.

He has later been threatened with a knife and again assaulted within his car on Dixon Terrace in Whitburn. During this, two men have stopped their vehicles and intervened.

Detectives are eager to speak to these people as they believe they can help with the ongoing investigation, and would ask them to contact officers as soon as possible.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes of Livingston CID said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and, as part of our ongoing enquiries into this incident, we're eager to speak to two witnesses who intervened in Whitburn.

"A 29-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were arrested and charged later that same day are now due in court, and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3183 of 9th August 2019, or report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.