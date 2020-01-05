Prime suspect in gruesome Irish murder case captured on CCTV 'boarding flight to Scotland'

Have your say

CCTV may show the killer boarding a flight from Belfast to Edinburgh.

The killer of a homeless man who was found decapitated and with his arms cut off in Ireland may have boarded a flight to Edinburgh, police believe.

CCTV footage is thought to show the killer of 64-year-old Francis 'Frankie' Dunne, boarding a flight from Belfast to Edinburgh.

Mr Dunne's dismembered torso was found in undergrowth last week near an abandoned house in Cork, Ireland, by someone searching for their missing cat.

His decapitated head and arms were later found in the back garden after a search.

A person of interest is thought to have boarded a flight to Edinburgh within 48 hours of the killing, according to The Irish Examiner.

An Garda Siochána is thought to be liaising with Police Scotland and may issue a European arrest warrant.

Mr Dunne spent Christmas Day with family before returning to the Cork housing unit run by homelessness charity Simon where he was living.

He reportedly went for a walk on Friday December 27.

His body was found around 4pm the following day.

Two arrests have so far been made in connection with the killing.