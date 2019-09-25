'Predatory' pick-up artist who targeted young Scottish women found guilty

A so-called 'predatory' pick-up artist who approached "young and vulnerable" girls on Scottish streets has been found guilty and could face jail.

Adnan Ahmed, who calls himself Addy Agame, was found guilty of five charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court today

The 37-year-old had secretly filmed himself approached dozens of women on Glasgow's Buchanan Street.

Several of the clips were then shared on the YouTube channel, showing Ahmed offering advice on how men could secure dates with women.

The clips also included audio recorded during sex.

The court heard Ahmed approached two schoolgirls in a secluded lane in Uddingston in 2016.

They were aged 16 and 17 at the time.

Police launched an investigation into his behaviour after the footage was aired by BBC's The Social earlier this year.

Police Scotland had described Ahmed's actions as “predatory behaviour”.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood deferred sentence for reports until next month.

Ahmed, from Maryhill, has been remanded in custody.