The remains were found on Wednesday, 22 November, 2006, on the beach at Port Logan and extensive enquiries have so far failed to find out who she is or what happened to her.

Forensic work has indicated that she was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall. She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34C bra and tan-coloured tights.

Police Scotland of a new facial reconstruction of human remains found on Port Logan beach, Stranraer.

Over the past six months, officers have also been working with Glasgow Caledonian University's Cold Case Unit, a team of criminology students guided by Professor Lesley McMillan and Dr Maureen Taylor.

In collaboration with the Unit, officers sought specialist assistance for a facial reconstruction to be carried out and they now hope that someone may recognise the woman and help find out what happened to her.

Inspector Iain Milligan, of Police Scotland’s National Missing Person Unit, said: “Missing person reports across the UK have been checked without success to this point. The work done by Professor Caroline Wilkinson and the Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the woman’s face based on details from the remains that were found. I also appreciate the help that the Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University has provided us with in our investigation over the past several months.

“I hope that people will take a look and see if they recognise this woman. We want to be able to reunite her with her family and also find out what happened to her.

“If the face, or any of the details that are mentioned, helps anyone identify her then please get in touch with Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting missing person reference number 06-026047.”

Dr Maureen Taylor, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “The Cold Case Unit offers a unique opportunity for students to develop real-world investigative skills. These skills have been put to the test to help investigate the Port Logan woman, 15 years on from when she was found.

“We hope the new facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be.