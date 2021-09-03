Port Glasgow: Police appeal for witnesses after 53-year-old motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of crash

Road policing officers in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash in Port Glasgow.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 3rd September 2021
The incident happened on the B788 Kilmacolm Road at around 12.35pm on Friday, September 3, when a black Honda motorbike collided with a wall.

Emergencies attended the scene but a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant John Bradford Road Policing Unit, said: “Sadly the motorcyclist died and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“The road was closed for four hours while investigations took place and local diversions were put in place.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1364 of September 3, 2021.

