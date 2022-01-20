Poppy O’Hara, 15, and Zoe King, 15, were last seen in Townhead Road, Coatbridge, at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday, January 18.

However, they have now been traced, and are ‘safe and well’, according to police.

A social media post, which was published by the Lanarkshire Police Division at 11.33am this morning, announced that the girls had been traced.

Police also thanked the public for their assistance.

