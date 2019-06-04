Polmont prisoner assaulted fellow inmate twice

A seventeen-year-old prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution who assaulted a fellow inmate on two separate occasions was given a five month jail sentence for her actions.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted assaulting the male prisoner by kneeing him on the head on August 9, 2018 and also kicking him on the head on September 9, 2018.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that the accused told her victim he “deserved it” and that she “wanted to give him a scar on his face” like her’s.

Sheriff James MacDonald said: “These offences are such that no other disposal than detention is appropriate, given their nature and the fact that they involve the same complainer.”