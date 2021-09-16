Pollokshaws Road: Police search for man to help with investigation into Glasgow assault

A picture has been released of a man police believe can help them in an ongoing investigation into a Glasgow assault.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:00 pm
A man was assaulted around 1.20 pm on Monday, June 3 in the Shawlands area of the city on Pollokshaws Road near to Queens Park toilet block.

Police believe that the person in the picture will be able to help with their investigation into this incident.

They have shared the picture on social media along with a plea for the public’s aid.

Police Constable Ross Miller said: "I would appeal to the man pictured, anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man in the images to contact us, as their information could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 1857 of the 3 June, 2021.”

People can also call Crimestoppers where they can give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

