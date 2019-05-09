Police warning: ‘Don’t approach man who absconded’

Police are warning the public not to approach a man who has absconded.

Andrew Waddell is known to have links across Fife, notably Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes – and police say he should not be approached.

Waddell absconded from the Morningside area of the capital shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short brown/reddish hair and a full beard which he may have trimmed or shaved since this time. He was last seen wearing a red hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

Waddell is also known to use the names Andrew Oswald and David Bennett

He also has links to Northern Ireland and Dublin.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell of Corstorphine CID said: “As part of our enquiries, we’re urging anyone who may have seen Waddell since this time, or who has information on his current whereabouts, to contact us. “Do not approach him and call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2073 of May 8, or report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”