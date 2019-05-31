Police warn Grangemouth residents about fake Maggie’s Centre women

Two female scammers have been trying to con residents out of cash by pretending to represent the Maggie’s Centre.

Police Scotland stated: “It has been reported to police two women were door-to-door canvassing in the Grangemouth area on Wednesday, May 29, requesting people to sign-up to a direct debit for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

“Maggie’s Forth Valley do not fundraise door-to-door and these women were not acting on behalf of Maggie’s. Do no give them any money or provide any personal information.”

Anyone with any information about this should contact Police Scotland 101, quoting incident 1100 of May 31.