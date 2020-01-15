Police urge woman missing from Edinburgh to 'let us know you are okay'

The 56-year-old has not been seen since December 23.

Police have launched a public appeal in a bid to help trace a woman missing from Edinburgh.

Missing Pamela Givens. Picture: Police Scotland

READ MORE: 15 pictures of Edinburgh which will make you nostalgic for the ‘80s

Pamela Givens, 56, has not been seen since she left her home in Granton on December 23.

She is described as black, 5ft 8in, slim, with short black hair. She sometimes wears a head scarf and has an American accent and has connections to London and the USA.

Inspector Jonny Elliot, from Drylaw Police Station, said: “We believe Pamela was within Glasgow Airport and Glasgow Central train station in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24.

"We also know that she sometimes travels by bus in the Edinburgh and Glasgow area. If you recall seeing Pamela after Monday, December 23, or you know her whereabouts, please contact us.

"Likewise, if Pamela sees this message, please can you contact Police Scotland to let us know that you are okay."

Anyone with details can call 101 quoting incident number 1108 of January 7.