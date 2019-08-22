Police tell woman missing from Inverness: “You are not in any trouble”

Police in Inverness are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing from her home.

Donna Bain, 32, was last seen on Monday morning and was reported missing yesterday evening.

Inspector Les Davidson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Donna’s welfare given the time since she was last seen.

“I would urge anyone who can help us find her - any friends or associates - to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Similarly if Donna herself is reading this please get in touch. You are not in any trouble, we simply want to ensure that you are safe and well.”

Donna is white, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build. She has fair/blonde hair which is cut considerably shorter than in the photograph here.

When last seen she was wearing a brown/beige hooded cardigan and blue flared jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2322 of August 21.

