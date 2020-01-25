Police tape off property in Edinburgh after death of 79-year-old woman

Forensics officers remain on the scene after OAP's death



An elderly woman has died following an incident at an address in the east end of Edinburgh.



A large police presence has been reported in the area in the wake of Friday's incident, with forensics officers spotted entering a four-in-a-block property at Restalrig Circus.

Police tape off property in Restalrig after death of 79-year-old woman picture: JPI Media

Officers say enquiries are under way following the 79-year-old woman's death.



The full circumstances behind the woman's death are not yet known.



Police tape has been erected around the perimeter of the property on Restalrig Circus and officers remain on the scene.



In an official statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 79 year old woman has died following an incident at Restalrig Circus, Edinburgh on 24th January 2020.



"Officers are currently in attendance and enquiries are ongoing."

A local resident said there had been a huge police presence on Friday evening in the area.



They said: "I came home from work and there were police everywhere and the entrance to our flat was cordoned off.



“It was a bit worrying because my wife and children were at home when all this was happening.”



Forensics officers remain on the scene. Picture: JPIMedia