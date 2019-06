Have your say

A man's body has been found in Glasgow Green, with police treating his death as "unexplained".

An officer confirmed to the body was discovered at around 7.55 pm on Friday near King's Drive, which runs through the park in the east end of the city.

Police taped off the area surrounding the football centre and the hockey centre.

The man's has not been confirmed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.