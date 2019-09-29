Police swarm Tesco in Edinburgh after man found injured

POLICE and ambulance crews rushed to an incident at Tesco in Corstorphine this afternoon.

Reports said a man had run into the supermarket after being stabbed in the arm.

Witnesses saw four police cars arrive with their sirens blaring and an ambulance in attendance.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital and said soon afterwards two men in a van had been stopped and arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 12.45 pm on Sunday 29 September 2019 police were called to Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh following reports of a man being found with injuries.

"Officers attended and the 23 year-old injured man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated.

"A van was stopped a short while later and two men were arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

