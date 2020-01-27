Police stop driver doing over 60mph in a 40mph zone close to Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

Speeding drivers clocked by road police

A speeding driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after doing more than 60mph in a 40mph zone.

The incident occurred on Glasgow Road around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The road which runs close to Edinburgh Airport alongside Gogarburn previously had a 60mph speed limit.

Road Policing Scotland said: "Edinburgh Road Policing were on the A8 this afternoon near to Edinburgh Airport.

"Despite it being a 40mph speed limit, there are many who elect to drive in excess of that limit. One driver was detected at 61mph and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

The road stretches alongside the airport (pic: Google Maps)

If you are caught speeding by police they can give you a verbal warning, send you a fixed penalty notice or order you to go to court.

The minimal penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your license.