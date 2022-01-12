On Tuesday, January 4, police attended at an address in Main Street, Bellshill, where they found a cannabis farm.

They seized around 748 plants, which are worth an estimated street value of £448,800.

Police arrested two men, aged 18 and 21, in connection with this investigation. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with information about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

