Police seize £1.5m of cannabis at industrial unit

Police officers in Lanarkshire have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5 million.

Police attended a fire at an industrial unit in Bellhill's Mossbell Road.

After Scottish Fire and Rescue put the blaze out, over 2,400 cannabis plants were found.

Police estimate it has a street value of around £1.5 million.

Inspector Brian Lindie, Cambuslang Police Office, said:“This was a very substantial cannabis cultivation and enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.

“Cannabis cultivations not only bring drugs into our communities but the set up required to produce it also presents a high risk of fire and a risk to public safety.

“Criminal activity such as this will not be taken lightly and we will continue to carry out enquiries to find those responsible for this site, and anybody else linked to the growing and distribution of drugs.

“Targeting drugs crime is a priority and information from the local community is absolutely vital in helping us target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs. I would continue to ask anyone with information to contact police via 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.