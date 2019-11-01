Police seek witnesses to alleged hate crime in Grangemouth

Have your say

Police want to interview a middle-aged man in connection with an alleged hate crime said to have been committed on the number 2 bus in Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road.

Police have not specified details of the alleged incident, which happened around 7pm on Sunday, October 27.

The man officers want to trace is in his late 40’s or early 50’s. around 6ft, with a large build, dark hair and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police via 101 quoting incident 3705 of October 27, 2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.