Police seek info after a man was spotted committing an indecent act by two teens in Glasgow

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information following an incident in which a man carried out an indecent act on himself in front of two teenagers in Glasgow.

The two women, aged 17 and 18, were walking on Clyde Street near to its junction with Dunlop Street in Glasgow at around 7.45pm on Monday 18 November, when they saw the man carry out the act.

Described as white, aged 30 to 40, and between 5ft 7- 5ft 9 inches in height and of medium build, the man was wearing a grey hooded top and a khaki jacket with jeans.

Detective Constable Vhairi Mills said: “This is a very busy area and I am sure that there are people who witnesses this incident. He must be traced and I would urge anyone who saw this man in the Clyde Street area of who has information that will assist this ongoing investigation to please contact City Centre Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3471 of 18th November. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.