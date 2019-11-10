Police search for two taxi drivers after Scottish man, 60, robbed on his own doorstep

Police have appealed for two taxi drivers to contact them in connection with the robbery of a 60-year-old man in Dumfries.

The man was confronted and assaulted by another man on his doorstep at around 9.10pm on Friday in Goldie Avenue.

The man was confronted and assaulted by another man on his doorstep at around 9.10pm on Friday in Goldie Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

A police investigation has so far established two light-coloured taxis were seen driving along Goldie Avenue between 9pm and 9.10pm.

Officers believe the taxi drivers may have seen the man responsible and can provide information to assist their investigation.

Members of the public are also being urged to contact police if they have any information about the incident, while CCTV footage is also being reviewed.

READ MORE - SNP council leader accused of 'nepotism' after husband's company given £1 rent deal



READ MORE - New blood test could detect breast cancer five years before symptoms arise, research finds