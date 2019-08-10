Police search for missing Fife man Ian Mills and his Volkswagen campervan

A police search is underway for a Fife man who was last seen driving off in a Volkswagen campervan.

Ian Mills was last seen at around 6pm on Thursday 8th August at an address on the High Street.

He left here in a silver Volkswagen T5 campervan with the registration plate YN59CNX.

The 55-year-old was in contact with family members at around 10:30pm later that night, however has not been in contact with anyone since this time.

Officers believe Ian may have travelled to the Callander and Trossachs areas.

Concern is now growing for his welfare and anyone who can help trace him is asked to contact the police immediately.

Mr Mills is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with greying dark coloured hair. He has short facial hair and wears glasses.

Sergeant Andy McGhee from St Andrews Police Station said: “This is entirely out of character for Ian to go missing and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“We believe Ian may be using the Volkswagen T5 campervan, which has a distinctive black roof, and may be in the Trossachs area. I’d ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle since Thursday evening, or who knows where it is now, to contact police as soon as possible.

“The inclement weather experienced across the region over the past 24 hours has added to our concerns for Ian. We are eager to trace him as soon as possible and anyone who knows of his current whereabouts, or has any information that can help us locate him, is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information should call police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3257 of 9th August.