Police search for cyclist after Scottish schoolgirl sexually assaulted on cycle path

Police are appealing for a cyclist who may have information about a serious sexual assault which took place on a cycle path between Hurlford and Galston on Friday.

Between 6 pm and 7.30 pm on Friday 9 August 2019 a 13 year-old girl was walking towards Galston on the Sir Chris Hoy Cycle Way when she was seriously sexually assaulted.

Police are appealing for a cyclist who may have information about a serious sexual assault.

The incident was reported to police the following day and a man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday 13 August 2019. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

READ MORE - Nora Quoirin: Body found in search for missing 15-year-old



Detective Inspector Susan Milloy, Ayrshire Public Protection, said:

“Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are still continuing and we are keen to speak to a cyclist who passed by when the incident happened.

“You may have vital information that can help us, we urge you to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101 quoting incident number 3358 of Saturday 10 August 2019. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.