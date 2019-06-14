Police Scotland seek to identify delivery service as part of East Kilbride robbery investigation

Police Scotland is appealing for information to identify a delivery service which may be able to assist in an investigation into a robbery which took place in East Kilbride.

The incident occurred on Kirktonholme Road on Wednesday 12 June 2019, when a 35 year-old woman ordered food from an online delivery service called ‘Rabs Delivery Service’ through Instagram.

Around 9.35 pm that evening she was informed that her order had arrived and when she approached the window of a navy blue car which had stopped outside her house to pay, a man grabbed her arm, causing her to fall as the car then moved away. The man made off with the money she had been holding.

The woman received minor injuries and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital to be treated.

The car is described as navy blue and had four men, all of Asian appearance within.

Detective Constable Craig MacKenzie, Cambuslang CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for this woman and it is vital that we trace those responsible.

“Our officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries, however have been unable to trace anyone from ‘Rabs Delivery Service’ at this time and believe the account may have been deleted.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have used this account, or who knows anything about it to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who may have any dash-cam footage from in and around Kirktonholme Road on Wednesday evening to get in touch with us – you may have information that can help us.”

• Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 4020 of Wednesday 12 June 2019. Alternatively, you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously