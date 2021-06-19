Police Scotland makes public appeal to help trace two missing teenage girls

14-year old Sarah Wilson (pictured left) and 12-year-old Teigan Scott (pictured right) were last seen on Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes at around 4pm on Friday June 18 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Sarah Wilson, 14, and Teigan Scott ,12, were last seen on Carfrae Drive at around 4pm on Friday.

Sarah is described as around 5ft 2in, of medium to stocky build and with shoulder-length dark hair.

It is believed she was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings and a black jacket when last seen.

Teigan is described as around 5ft 2in, of slim build with red hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black leggings and black ankle boots.

Police say Teigan may have gone to the Levenmouth area, however, officers do believe both girls are together.

Inspector Andrew McGhee said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for both Sarah and Teigan due to their age and the amount of time they’ve been missing.”

If anyone has any information, they can contact the police via 101 quoting incident number 4238 and 4203 of June 18.

