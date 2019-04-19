Police Scotland make arrests in Kelvingrove park incident

Have your say

Police have made a number of arrests following a large disturbance in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove park.



Officers were called at around 4.30pm to an incident in the park where hundreds of young people were enjoying the good weather.

Images posted on social media showed officers on horseback.

Officers could also be seen confiscating alcohol and there were reports of the force helicopter being deployed.

Earlier in the day, Police Scotland had warned that they would be stepping up patrols in the area, reminding the public that is illegal to drink alcohol in the park.

A force spokesman said: “We were called to a disturbance involving a large number of people in Kelvingrove park. Inquiries are ongoing.”

It is not the first time there has been disorder in the park.

Last year a teenage boy was taken to hospital following a disturbance.