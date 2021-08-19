Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The campaign – which runs until August 22 – will be followed by an enforcement operation carried out between from August 23 until August 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You're banned if this gives a 'positive' result for drugs. (Pic: Police Scotland)

During the summer drink and drug drive campaign that took place in July, officers conducted 75 roadside drug tests, as well as 427 roadside breath tests. This concluded in 156 drink and drug offences being reported. Out of the 156 offences reported, 66 of these were related to drink driving, 41 to those driving a vehicle with a drug over the prescribed limit, 17 to driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and 32 drivers who failed to comply with a requirement to provide a sample.

READ MORE: Driver had drugs in his system on East Lothian road

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “We have sadly seen time and time again that people are willing to risk driving under the influence, or over the limit of drugs and it is simply unacceptable. Roadside drug testing has been in place for almost two years and road policing offers are detecting drug driving offences far too regularly.

“The purpose of this new campaign is to raise awareness of the drug limits in place and to highlight the dangers that drug driving brings. Drug, or drink, driving can and does have fatal consequences which should be enough of a deterrent. You could go to jail, lose your job and license, and be given a fine.”

A motorist has their drug test results explained. (Pic: BBC Scotland)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.