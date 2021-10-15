The victim suffered serious facial injuries and required hospital treatment after the assault.

Police Scotland are hoping to identify two men in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal after a man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow City Centre.

The first is described as being black, having short dark hair and being around 20-30 years old.

The second man is also described as being black and having short dark hair, and is estimated to be 20-25-years-old.

Both men were dressed in all dark clothing.

After the assault, the two men headed west along West Regent Street towards Blythswood Square.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell, of Stewart Street Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance a short time before 1am on Saturday to get in touch.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have taken footage or photographs of the incident on a mobile phone or who may have dashcam footage from the city centre around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1177 of 10 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

