The incident happened in the Byres Road area at around 8.15pm on Thursday, November 11.

Police said the woman was left shaken by the incident, but noted that she was uninjured.

The men are suspected to be in their late 20s or early 30s. The victim said they had tanned complexions and were not speaking English.

The first man was wearing a dark-coloured puffer style jacket and dark-coloured skip cap. The second was wearing a light-grey jacket, dark-coloured trousers and a dark-coloured skip cap.

Detective Constable Suzanne Walker, from Govan CID, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim, who was thankfully not injured as a result. It took place in a public area, so we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it to please come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the two suspects acting suspiciously in the Byres Road area during yesterday evening, or who may have useful CCTV footage of the area.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 3364 of 11 November. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

