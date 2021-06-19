14-year old Sarah Wilson (pictured left) and 12-year-old Teigan Scott (pictured right) were last seen on Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes at around 4pm on Friday June 18 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Sarah Wilson, 14, and Teigan Scott ,12, were last seen on Carfrae Drive at around 4pm on Friday.

Sarah is described as around 5ft 2in, of medium to stocky build and with shoulder-length dark hair.

Teigan is described as around 5ft 2in, of slim build with red hair.

However, Police Scotland has announced that both girls have now been traced safe and well.

Police Scotland has thanked everyone who shared our earlier appeal.

In a previous statement, inspector Andrew McGhee said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for both Sarah and Teigan due to their age and the amount of time they’ve been missing.”

