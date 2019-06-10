Police say ‘no evidence’ telephone bomb threat to Edinburgh school was credible

Police Scotland has stated that there is “no evidence” that a telephoned bomb threat that saw an Edinburgh school evacuated was credible.

Children at Holy Rood RC High School were evacuated this afternoon after a threat to the premises was received via telephone phone at around 2:20pm.

The police have since confirmed that nothing of interest was “discovered during a search of the building or grounds”.

Posting on Twitter they added: At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible and enquiries continue.

“As always, the public are asked to remain alert, but not alarmed, and report anything suspicious or of concern to Police Scotland via 101.”

Speaking after the incident, one parent said: “It’s more than likely that it’s a hoax but the school can’t take any chances and it sounds like they got all the kids out quickly.

“My two are on their way home now. I just hope that this isn’t something that’s going to happen again and again - it would be very disruptive to the kids’ education.”

