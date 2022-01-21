Police are currently investigating two separate incidents of theft, in which bicycles have been stolen from different addresses.

As a result, they are encouraging residents of Aviemore and surrounding areas to make sure their sheds and garages are secure.

Sergeant Johnstone from Aviemore Police Station added: ‘Thankfully Theft in Aviemore and the surrounding areas is relatively rare”.

"We are aware of two separate incidents in Aviemore which have happened between Tuesday night and Thursday morning whereby bicycles have been stolen from separate addresses”.

“I am asking all residents to pay particular attention to the security of their valuables and report any suspicious activity to Police as soon as possible".

"If anyone has any information regarding these Thefts, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number NM68/22”.

Police have asked the public to make sure their bikes and other valuables are locked away in a secure place. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

