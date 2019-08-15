Police remove 100,000 tonnes of earth from quarry in search for remains of murdered Renee MacRae

Police officers investigating the murder of a woman and her son over forty years ago have shifted more than 100,000 tonnes of earth from a quarry in the Highlands to search for evidence and remains.

Police are investigating the murder of Renee MacRae, 36, and her son three-year-old son Andrew in November of 1976 and officers hailed the 'significant development' of the quarry search when it was first announced in May.

The 'excavation' phase of that search at Lenach Quarry is set to be concluded this week, with the huge amount of material, which includes earth and slit, still to be forensically searched in the hunt for evidence.

READ MORE: Police carry out forensic searches at quarry



Over 50 vehicles, none of which are linked to the murder enquiry, have been uncovered at the quarry.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: "The forensic search of the quarry has been a significant undertaking. We have almost completed the excavation process but there remains a vast quantity of material that still requires to be sifted and thoroughly searched.

"This is likely to take a number of weeks to complete but we are confident that if the remains of Renee and Andrew, or any other key pieces of evidence, were disposed of in the quarry, we will find them.

"The process of backfilling sections of the quarry where excavation has taken place has commenced and again this will continue over a matter of weeks.

" I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in the operation to date, and the surrounding community for their patience while this has been ongoing.

"We remain determined to bring this matter to a successful conclusion and we continue to progress all relevant lines of enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who we have yet to speak to, and who has information, to please come forward and contact us.”

Anyone who believes they can assist Police is asked to contact 101 or you can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESInverness@scotland.pnn.police.uk. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.