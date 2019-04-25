Police release video of Taser incident outside pub

The Scottish Police Federation has circulated video footage in which a man is shot with a Taser after the incident led to criticism from a watchdog.

Earlier this week, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said it was neither “reasonable or necessary” to use the Taser in the incident outside a pub in Bannockburn, Stirling in September.

The SPF, which represents rank and file officers, reacted angrily, asking what the officer should have done differently.

Now the Federation has released video footage showing the confrontation between the man and the officers.

The Pirc said that during the incident, the man had become aggressive towards the officers and had challenged them to a fight.

He was charged with a number of offences and later convicted.

However, the watchdog recommended that the Specially Trained Officer (STO) who used the Taser undergo further training and reassessment.

Responding to the publication of the report earlier this week, SPF General Secretary Calum Steele said: “It is surprising that the Pirc makes no comment on what the officers should have done, rather they criticised what was done.”

In a message accompanying the video posted on social media, the SPF said: “This man had escaped from police, was non-compliant, challenging officers to a fight on a busy road. (Incapcitant spray) PAVA was used and didn’t work. Apparently Taser was ‘disproportionate’. Our simple question to the Pirc is ‘what would you...?’”

Police Scotland last year equipped 500 officers with Tasers amid concerns over unarmed officers being sent to violent incidents.