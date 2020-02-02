Police release picture of man who may have information on Celtic Park bottle throwing

Police have released an image of a man who may have information on bottle throwing at Celtic Park.

Police have released an image of a man who they wish to speak to as they believed he may have information that will assist their investigation into a bottle throwing incident at Celtic Park on Saturday 25 August 2019.

The incident occurred around 3.40pm during the Celtic vs Hearts game.

They said: "Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3100 of Sunday 26 August 2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."