Police release CCTV image following armed robbery in Glasgow

CCTV images have been released of a man police are hunting in connection with an armed robbery in Glasgow.

Officers believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries regarding the incident, which occurred on Monday, January 21 at around 2.55am at the Tollcross Convenience Store on Tollcross Road.

Police Scotland has released this CCTV image. Picture: Police Scotland

The man is described as white, in his late teens and slim. He was wearing a blue hooded zip top with red and white hoops above the elbow and chest area, navy jogging bottoms with white stripes down the outside and white trainers.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who recognises the man in the image, is asked to contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101, quoting incident number 0250 of 21st January 2019. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.