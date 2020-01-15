Police praise 'courage' of women who helped jail Edinburgh sexual predator

Police have hailed the 'courage' of victims who come forward years after they were attacked to help convict a sexual predator.

Martyn Griffiths, 48, pleaded guilty to a slew of sexual offences including rape committed in the north of Edinburgh between 1994 and 2000.

Griffiths, 48, was jailed for nearly seven years today. Picture: Police Scotland

Griffiths appeared at the High Court in December 2019.

READ MORE: 10 lost pubs in Edinburgh you might remember

Earlier today, the the 48-year-old was jailed for six years and nine months behind bars. He has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit, said: "Griffiths' behaviour over an extended period of time was deplorable with no thought of the suffering it caused his young victims.

Abhorrent crimes

"The courage of these women in coming forward to give evidence against him has directly led to his conviction and I would like to commend their bravery.

"Griffiths will now face the consequences of his abhorrent crimes.

"Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities alike.

"I would like to reassure any victims of sexual crime that there is no time limit to reporting offences and that we will continue to work closely with partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to bring offenders to justice."