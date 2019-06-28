Police motorcyclist knocked down in hit-and-run on busy Edinburgh road

A police motorcyclist was knocked down in a hit-and-run on a busy Edinburgh road this morning.

The marked police motorcycle was on active duty and in the outside lane of Queensferry Road, at the entrance to Parkgrove Retail Park, when the collision happened at about 11:50am.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, police said a white Transit Connect van exited from the retail park and turned right, colliding with the motorcycle and its rider.

Following the incident the van driver stopped and briefly got out of his vehicle before getting back in and driving off towards Blackhall.

The police officer sustained a minor hand injury but did not require medical attention.



Road Policing Sergeant, Paul Ewing, said: "The van driver was fully aware that his vehicle collided with the police motorcycle, but failed to remain at the scene so the appropriate inquiries could be conducted.

"We are extremely relieved that our motorcycle officer was not seriously hurt. However, his bike is now currently out of service while it undergoes repair.

"Queensferry Road is likely to have been extremely busy at the time of the collision and I would ask that anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dash-cam footage that can help us identify the van driver, contacts police immediately."



Those with information should contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1527 of the 28th June.