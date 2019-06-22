Police make arrest after man is found dead in Falkirk flat

Have your say

A man was found dead in a flat in Falkirk’s Westfield Street last night, after police responded to an alert shortly after 11pm.

Emergency services arrived in response to safety concerns about the flat’s occupants, and a man was found dead at the scene.

A second man was found injured, and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and later released after treatment.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested, and enquiries are ongoing.

Local residents say a close has been taped off, and that officers in forensic gear have been seen going in and out.