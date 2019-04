An investigation is ongoing into incidents of vandalism and a fire which was set at a local school last weekend.

The crime took place at some point between Friday, April 26 and Monday, April 29 in the play area of the new nursery at Stenhousemuir Primary School, in Rae Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact Forth Valley Police on 101 or Crimestoppers quoting reference number CF0056480419.