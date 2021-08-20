Police launch investigations after five eagles found dead in Western Isles

Investigations have been launched by Police Scotland after five eagles were found dead in the Western Isles this month.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 20th August 2021, 8:20 am
Two golden eagles and a white tailed eagle were found dead near Bowglass on the Isle of Harris on Saturday, August 7, 2021 and one week later another two were discovered two miles south of Bragar on the Isle of Lewis.

The birds were significantly decomposed but forensic work is being carried out to try to establish how they died.

Police are currently not treating the incidents as linked due to the uncertainty around when the birds died but they are appealing for any information which could assist in their investigation.

Inspector Jane MacKenzie said: “Around 1.25pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021, officers received a report that two golden eagles had been found dead two miles south of Bragar on the Isle of Lewis. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Enquiries are also ongoing after two golden eagles and white tailed sea eagle were found dead near Bowglass on the Isle of Harris on Saturday, August 7, 2021. They were significantly decomposed but forensic work is being undertaken to try to establish how they died.

“Eagles are protected birds of prey and Police Scotland will always investigate reports of these birds being found dead. It can be highly complex, requiring detailed scientific work, but we will always strive to bring anyone responsible for this type of wildlife crime to justice.

A Golden eagle in winter.

“Anyone with information about these birds, or any wildlife crime, can contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

