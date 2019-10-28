Police launch investigation after man raped on north Edinburgh cycle path

Police have launched an investigation into a report of a man being raped in the north of Edinburgh.

Police have launched an investigation following reports of a rape in the Pilton area of Edinburgh.

A nearby cycle path has been taped off as officers carry out their inquiries.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report that a 36-year-old man was the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Pilton area in the early hours of Monday, 28 October.

“Inquiries are ongoing."