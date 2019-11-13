Police investigation after discovery of man's body near Scottish high school

Have your say

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body near a school.

The body of a man was found at around 7.45am on Wednesday in Dowanfield Road, Cumbernauld.

It is understood the man's body was discovered in playing fields close to the town's Our Lady's High School.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances behind the man's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "The body of a man was discovered off Dowanfield Road in Cumbernauld around 7.45 am on Wednesday, November 13.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances."