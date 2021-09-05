Police investigating break-in at Fife tourist attraction

A door at Inchcolm Abbey, on Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth, was damaged between 5pm on August 16 and 9am on August 19.

Police say the door, which leads to the abbey’s bell tower and a platform area, was forced open.

An attempted break-in was made at Inchcolm Abbey between August 16 and 19. Picture: Jane Barlow.

Anyone who has information relating to this crime is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 2435 of August 19.

