Police investigate sexual assault at Bellahouston Park following Foo Fighters gig

Police have launched an investigation after a woman reported being sexually assaulted within Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Saturday evening.

The 32-year-old was attacked shortly before midnight within the park following a gig by American rockers Foo Fighters on Saturday.

An assault after the concert, which is believed to have been attended by around 70,000 people, was first reported by the Daily Record.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the paper: “It is an ongoing incident.

"Enquiries are continuing, including a report of a 32-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted whilst attending an event in Bellahouston Park around midnight.”

Officers are believed to have made door-to-door enquiries in the area.

The concert was part of the 'Summer Sessions' series of events, which have seen performances by The Cure and The 1975.