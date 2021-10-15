The injured man was discovered in Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

No details about the man's injuries or the circumstances of any incident have been released by the emergency services, but at least four police vehicles remain at the scene while officers investigate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a man having been found injured on Butterbiggins Road in Glasgow around 5.55am on Friday 15 October 2021.

Police have cordoned off a street in Glasgow, after a man was injured

"The man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.