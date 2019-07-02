Police investigate after bust of Beethoven goes missing in Glasgow

Have your say

A giant stone bust of Ludwig van Beethoven has vanished from a plinth near one of Glasgow's busiest junctions.

Police are investigating the disappearance of the five foot high sculpture of the composer, at the end of Renfrew Street.

However it is not yet known whether it was removed by the buildings' owners, or if vandals were responsible.

READ MORE: Festival reveals orchestral themes for Tynecastle opener



The building - which has its front entrance on Sauchiehall Street - was once T A Ewing's Piano and Harmonium Emporium.

Owner Thomas Alfred Ewing had his brother, renowned sculptor James Alexander Ewing, carve the bust over what was the goods entrance on Renfrew Street.

The story goes that he wanted every musical instrument entering or exiting the warehouse to pass beneath the statue of Beethoven.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether there was any criminality."