Police incident in Falkirk disrupts rail travel between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Officers are in attendance at Falkirk Grahamston train station following 'concern for the wellbeing of a man'.

Police Scotland received a call at around 8.50am today.

There are reports that a man was seen with a knife.

Rail services between the Capital and Glasgow are being affected.

ScotRail tweeted: "The police are dealing with an incident near the railway. Services between Edinburgh to Glasgow Via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane will be affected.

"You can still travel Edinburgh-Glasgow via Falkirk High to avoid disruption. Apologies for your delay."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday, August 22 following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.

"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."

More details as they come.