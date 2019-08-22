Police incident in Falkirk disrupts rail travel between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Officers are in attendance at Falkirk Grahamston train station following 'concern for the wellbeing of a man'.
Police Scotland received a call at around 8.50am today.
There are reports that a man was seen with a knife.
Rail services between the Capital and Glasgow are being affected.
ScotRail tweeted: "The police are dealing with an incident near the railway. Services between Edinburgh to Glasgow Via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane will be affected.
"You can still travel Edinburgh-Glasgow via Falkirk High to avoid disruption. Apologies for your delay."
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50am on Thursday, August 22 following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.
"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."
More details as they come.