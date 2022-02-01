The theft occurred at Mammoet Ferry Transport on Cambuslang Road, at around 8.45pm on Saturday, 22 January.

As part of their investigation, officers from Greater Glasgow CID have released images of a male who was in the area at the time.

They believe he may have information that could help them with their enquiries, and are asking the man or any members of the public who recognise him to contact the police.

The man is described as being white and aged in his 40s to 50s. He was seen wearing a dark jacket under an orange high-viz vest, black gloves and a striped beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID on 101, quoting reference number 1168 of Sunday, 23 January, 2022. Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

